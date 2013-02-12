ABC and Univision Create Fusion

MIAMI -- ABC and Univision announced their joint venture news and lifestyle network for U.S. Hispanics will be called Fusion. The media service launches in the second half of 2013.



“Our collaboration will bring unmatched reporting capabilities and understanding of issues and entertainment that resonate with the Hispanic community, one of the fastest growing and important demographic communities in the U.S.,” said Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group.



“The launch of Fusion will be a major milestone in Univision’s 50 year history of service to the Hispanic community,” added Cesar Conde, president, Univision Networks. “We’re delighted to partner with ABC News in this exciting new network that will extend Univision’s unequaled coverage of Hispanic issues and lifestyle to English-dominant audiences for the first time.”



“Fusion will be the indispensible meeting place for English-speaking Latinos,” said Ben Sherwood, president, ABC News. “Our goal is for this young, vibrant, and media hungry audience to come to Fusion to be informed, entertained and empowered. It will be fresh, fun and optimistic and of great interest to Latinos and non-Latinos alike.”



“Fusion will bring together diverse cultures, voices and viewpoints,” said Isaac Lee, president, Univision News. “We will explore the realities shaping the world, give Latinos a voice in the American conversation and deliver personally relevant local, national and global perspectives.”



Fusion will be available at launch in millions of households nationwide, the partners said. Cablevision, Charter, Cox, AT&T U-verse and Google Fiber have agreed to carry it. Programming will focus on the issues most relevant for U.S. Hispanics, including the economy, entertainment, music, food, immigration, pop culture, education, politics, health and wellness and more.



Fusion will be based in Miami.

