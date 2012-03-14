ABC Affiliate KXXV Adds Utah Scientific Gear



SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific said Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV has upgraded its plant from analog to digital with Utah Scientific routing and master control equipment. The move is part of a groupwide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.



The Utah Scientific equipment provides complete HD-SDI routing for both KXXV and its sister channel, KRHD-CD, creating a more flexible workflow and enabling the station to compete in an all-HD market. Thanks to the new equipment, KXXV delivered the market’s first HD broadcast of local segments of Jerry Lewis’ MDA Labor Day Telethon.



KXXV installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 88x56 for 3G HD/SD and V-32R frame loaded 8x8 for AES; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a TSG-490 sync generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.





