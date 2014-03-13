AARP, Cox, Gannett, Trib Become Founding Corporate Members of SPROCKIT

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show announced that AARP, Cox Media Group, Gannett Broadcasting and Tribune Broadcasting have joined SPROCKIT 2014 as founding corporate and nonprofit members. New to this year’s program, organizational members will further the SPROCKIT mission by working alongside participating startups.

SPROCKIT corporate members also include Univision and Hearst Television. Companies will engage with startups in a week-long series of events at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 5-10, and throughout the year in day-long SPROCKIT Sync meetings. Executives from the organizations will work side-by-side with SPROCKIT startups to address challenges and find solutions to problems facing the industry today. They will meet with participating startups to discuss the products, services and technologies that can improve the media and entertainment industry. In addition, AARP’s role will be to represent and advocate for the wants and needs of the 50-plus consumer in the marketplace.



NAB Show also today announced that Google and Monster Worldwide have joined Convergent Wealth Advisors as sponsors of SPROCKIT at the 2014 NAB Show. This year, the program has also introduced SPROCKIT Thought Leaders, experts who will engage with partners, startups, nonprofit and corporate members onstage at NAB Show and throughout the year, as well as act as mentors and advisors for the 2014 SPROCKIT participants. SPROCKIT Thought Leaders include:



Thomas J. Connolly, global media and entertainment leader, Transaction Advisory Services of Ernst & Young

Seth Geiger, president and founder of SmithGeiger, LLC

Larry Irving, CEO of the Irving Group

John Rose, senior partner and managing director, Global Media and Entertainment and U.S. Private Equity Practices of The Boston Consulting Group

Lew Rose, senior advertising partner and former practice chair, managing partner, Washington, D.C., Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kenneth Williams, executive director and CEO of Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California



“It’s extraordinary to have such an amazing lineup of companies and industry experts on board to support SPROCKIT,” said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO of World Series of Start-Ups, LLC and the creator and co-producer of SPROCKIT. “Through these relationships, we are able to further showcase how media and entertainment companies and leaders are championing and advocating for innovation that can advance and strengthen the industry.”



SPROCKIT is a year-round program that goes beyond showcasing market-ready startups by making introductions to and fostering relationships with influencers and decision-makers. Created in partnership with World Series of Start-Ups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), SPROCKIT is supported by Springboard Enterprises, LLC and New Vantage Group. Additional SPROCKIT collaborators include: Angel Capital Association, infoDev, Interactive Television Alliance and the National Science Foundation.



For more information about SPROCKIT, please visit http://sprockitglory.com