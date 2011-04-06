615 Music to roll out six new music CDs

615 Music will debut six new music CDs, including "Scoring Stage Disc 27-Family Adventure," at the 2011 NAB Show.

The "Scoring Stage Disc 27-Family Adventure" CD features exciting, whimsical, dangerous and heartwarming cues. Other releases include "Ultimate Crime and Drama Disc 13-Cyber Crime," crime tracks with electronic beats, blips and buzz effects, and "In-spired Production Music Disc 22- Kooky Acoustic 2."

Additional new 615 Music releases include "Essential Elements Disc 30-Film Noir Saxophones," "Essential Elements Disc 31-Electric Guitar Chord FX" and "In-spired Production Music Disc 23- Mystery and Imagination."

See 615 Music at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL9615.