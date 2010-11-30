3DTV Promotional Website Launches



The 3D@Home Consortium announced the launch of 3DUniversity.net, a website designed to provide unbiased information to consumers. Topics cover everything needed for 3D entertainment in the home: 3D HDTV, Blu-ray players, monitors, cell phones, cameras, camcorders and related eyewear, 3D content sources, as well as a database of 3D movies and special events.



One of the sites’ goals is debunking the misinformation and myths surrounding 3D technology. Information for the website was culled from members of the Consortium as well as 3D academics and stereoscopic scientists.



“A critical part of our mission is to educate both professionals and consumers on 3D and how it is made, distributed and displayed,” said Heidi Hoffman, managing director of 3D@Home Consortium. “3DUniversity.net is one of our first efforts to provide information directly to the consumer.”



3D@Home Consortium is a non-profit organization aimed at accelerating the adoption of 3D entertainment into homes worldwide. 3D@Home members include filmmakers, movie studios, consumer electronics manufacturers, cable and satellite operators, academic institutions and consumer and professional research organizations.



