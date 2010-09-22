360 Systems Relocating



Audio and video products manufacturer, 360 Systems, has announced that it will soon be moving its corporate and manufacturing operations to a new location. As of Oct. 8, 2010, the company will be in business at 3281 Grande Vista St. in Newbury Park, Calif. The company has operated from headquarters in Westlake Village, Calif.



The company announcement stated that the Newbury Park building had been newly remodeled to accommodate 360’s business activities in the fields of HD video, cinema, 3D and digital audio products.



“360 Systems is increasingly involved in new developments in broadcast HD and the film industry,” said Robert Easton, company president and CEO. “We’ve delivered over 3,000 servers; it’s been a great run, and we will continue to support everything we have made. Our future is aligned with new developments in HD, and we look forward to being part of it.”



360 was founded by Easton in 1972.



