360 Systems Releases DigiCart 5

NEWBURY PARK, Calif.—360 Systems has released DigiCart 5, its next-generation audio playout system designed with a modern workflow in mind.

Originally designed more than 30 years ago, this fifth-generation device improves on the company’s longest-running audio product. The new design takes what made the original product popular and modernizes it, simplifying operation to support a more efficient, IT centric workflow, the company said.

Incorporating a large color touchscreen and RGB backlit keys for easy reading of operational status, DigiCart 5 offers additional hotkeys on the front panel when compared to previous versions to enable instant audio playout, it said.

DigiCart 5 provides new network features for additional control and to make it easier to transfer content on and off the system. It enables FTP or file sharing to be used to view and update content on the system from a computer. Mapping a network share directly from the DigiCart 5 is also supported. Users without a network can transfer files via a standard USB key, it said.

For even faster playout, clips can be played directly off the USB key or even from the mapped network drive, it said.