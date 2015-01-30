2015 VidTrans to Hold J2K Interop

LOS ANGELES—The Video Services Forum has announced that it will hold an industry interoperability demonstration during VidTrans 2015, which takes place Feb. 24-26 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles. This will be the second year for the Interop event and will feature 11 equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers as well as more extensive functionality.

For 2015, interoperability testing will be expanded to cover additional aspects of the JPEG 2000 format as defined by the VSF Technical Recommendation TR-01 “Transport of JPEG 2000 Broadcast Profile Video in MPEG-2 TS over IP.” New test elements will cover AFD (Active Format Description) and closed captioning features, and include more participating technology suppliers. In addition, interoperability testing will be performed for SMPTE 2022-6 and 2022-7, highlighting hitless protection switching for uncompressed 1080p video signals running over IP networks.

This year’s VidTrans conference comprises 2 1/2 days of informative technical sessions on the latest technologies for high-performance video capture, transport and delivery. Industry experts will present technical papers on a wide variety of topics related to video networking and IP transport. The conference includes a "Stump the Experts" panel discussion and multiple papers on current topics such as high dynamic range (HDR) video and HEVC compression. The preliminary conference program is available on the VSF website.

In addition to technical sessions, VidTrans 2015 also showcases some of the latest applications, technologies and products in its exhibit hall, with an expanded list of exhibitors. The exhibition features an opening night reception on Tuesday, February 24. The exhibits will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 24-25.

VidTrans provides television professionals an opportunity to see the latest video transport technologies in person. The VidTrans2015 Conference will also include a number of special networking events, providing attendees the opportunity to interact with colleagues and industry peers.

For more information about the conference, visit www.videoservicesforum.org for updates.