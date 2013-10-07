2014 CES to Feature Advancements in Ultra HD Technology

ARLINGTON, VA. – The 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show will showcase the latest advancements in Ultra High-Definition technology via exhibits and new conference programming Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.



4K delivers four times the resolution of today’s full high-definition TVs, with more than eight million pixels of resolution. Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Sharp and Hisense are a few of the manufacturers who will be showcasing this technology. The 2014 Consumer Electronics Show will feature 20 market-specific TechZones highlighting innovation across 15 different product categories.



Consumer Electronics Association now forecasts 4K unit shipments to reach 450,000 in 2014.



The 2014 show will discuss bringing 4K to market through its conference programming. Consumer Electronics Association will produce “Ultra HD Content: What Will We Watch in 2014 and Beyond?” on Jan. 7. “Seeing is Believing – 3D, 4K and UHD” will take place on Jan. 9 and will be produced by the International 3D and Advanced Imaging Society, an official CES conference partner.