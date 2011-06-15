Sound library specialist Pro Sound Effects has put together an FX package that should satisfy any producer, the Pro Sound Effects Master Library.

Containing more than 1 TB of effects, counting in at almost 120,000 effects, the package is priced at $11,900.

The Pro Sound Effects Master Library was culled from PSE’s Blastwave FX, BBC Sound Effects, Foundation, Soundrangers, Sound Control SE and PSE Niche libraries.

All of that is packed onto a Glyph Technology PortaGig RAID hard drive system. Files are WAV format with 16-bit/44.1 kHz, 24-bit/48 kHz and 24-bit/96 kHz files available. Files have searchable metadata and categorization. Search software is included. Mac and Windows compatible. The library will also receive quarterly updates, free of charge.

Pro Sound Effects President Douglas Price said, “Currently at 118,913 sound effects with quarterly updates, the Pro Sound Effects Master Library encompasses all of our exclusive catalogs and represents the ultimate sound effects resource that keeps growing to deliver lifetime value.”

-- Radio World