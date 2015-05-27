Pebble Beach Systems Builds NA Sales Team

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Pebble Beach Systems announced the appointment of Luis Muñoz as sales engineer for its North American operation.



Muñoz has been involved in the broadcast industry for many years, having initially pursued his career in operations at KJTV-TV in Lubbock Texas, then at KTXA-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth. Building on that operational experience, he joined Sundance and spent more than a decade working on the automation product line in roles. He most recently held the position of solutions architect at Avid Technology.



He joins Pebble Broadcast Systems as sales engineer and will be focusing on strengthening the company’s growing presence in North America.