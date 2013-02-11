Yellowtec to Display New Studio Audio Products at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Yellowtec will display a full range of studio and broadcast applications, including: iXm, a high-quality pro microphone with built-in recording and Yellowtec’s LEA Engine for ensuring optimal audio levels. Also on display will be m!ka, a versatile studio mic and monitor mounting and lighting system, the Intellimix desktop audio mixing system, and litt, a programmable visual signaling system for studios and galleries.



Yellowtec will also show b-line XT and b-line bold, two versatile systems for talk show and game show broadcasters; VIP/Digital voice processing for radio studios, and the PUC2 HD USB audio interface.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Yellowtec will be at booth C1457.



