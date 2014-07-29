WORK Microwave: S2X & More

At IBC2014, WORK Microwave will showcase a wide range of advanced satellite communications technologies that support the new DVB-S2X standard. WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X equipment provides satellite operators with increased flexibility, bandwidth, and margins while reducing their amplifier power, operating costs, and antenna sizes. WORK Microwave will also demonstrate improvements to its Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series, including Q-band support.

WORK will demonstrate DVB-S2X support for its IP-Modem SK-IP, Broadcast Modulator, and wideband devices. The DVB-S2X extension offers a variety of advanced features and benefits, including smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, higher modulation schemes, and wideband support beyond 72 Mbaud, enabling operators to achieve sizeable efficiency gains exceeding the results offered by proprietary systems on the market today.

The following DVB-S2X features and benefits have been implemented:

• Higher modulation schemes: By adding higher modulation schemes — up to 64APSK — to its equipment, WORK Microwave enables operators to support professional applications with improved link budgets, which will become increasingly necessary as they deploy bigger antennas.

• Increased granularity in MODCODs: WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X equipment can support significantly more MODCODs than was ever possible with the DVB-S2 standard — 112 compared with 28 — bringing efficiency as close to the theoretical Shannon limit as possible. This allows operators to achieve the highest resolution for optimal modulation in all circumstances. When used in combination with Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM), where the highest MODCOD is selected automatically, full efficiency can be gained.

• Linear and nonlinear MODCODs: With WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X equipment, MODCODs can be divided into two different classes, linear and non-linear, and optimized under different user conditions. The MODCODs and FECs offer improvements over the DVB-S2 standard, allowing operators to achieve better efficiency levels.

WORK Microwave will also demonstrate its Fifth-Generation Frequency Converter Series, designed to support applications that require low phase noise, ranging from S-band to Q-band. Utilizing a sophisticated synthesizer, the frequency converters can deliver phase noise at a level that significantly exceeds the respected industry standard according to Intelsat's Phase Noise Specification, IESS-308/309.

The converter series also includes a new Ethernet port that simplifies remote configuration and monitoring of the device. This Frequency Converter Series is based on a compact, multichannel module design that allows operators to support up to four channels within 19-inch housing, lowering operational expenses and saving valuable space.

Stand 4.C60