Wheatstone at IBC Focuses on Modern TV Production

At IBC Wheatstone will showcase its large-format, networked digital audio console. The new Dimension Three TV audio mixing desk combines capabilities such as I/O layering and profiling of channels into any configuration on the surface with unlimited access of sources at any time, from anywhere and in just about any format from the network, says Wheatstone.

Unlike traditional broadcast mixing consoles with all sources wired to the board, the new Dimension Three puts mixing, I/O and processing where a modern network puts them: in a separate network unit unrestricted by tight spaces and limited access. With all I/O managed through a separate rack unit, the Dimension Three has no limitations with fixed connection points on the console chassis itself. Any channel can connect to any audio source, using any preferred audio format at any time, whether it’s HD/SDI, AES, MADI, AoIP, Analogue or TDM.

Wheatstone says this console can fit into almost any TV production environment, whether it’s a Wheatstone TDM routed studio, a MADI-equipped stadium, a remote truck or even the newest space in studio networking based on IP connectivity.

Stand: 8.A86