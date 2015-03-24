VidOvation - VidOlink Reacher

The VidOlink Reacher is our newest broadcast-grade HDMI/HDSDI wireless video transmission link. The VidOlink Reacher is capable of reaching up to 1000 feet or 300 meters with zero latency and no compression. The transmitter is very compact and lightweight ensuring exceptional maneuverability. This makes the unit ideal for video assist and on-set monitoring, news and sports broadcasts, UAV, military, corporate and other applications in which typical wireless systems either fall short on distance or are too high on price. vidovation.com