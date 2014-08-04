Vendor View, Simen Frostad, Bridge Technologies

Expected tech trends: The trends we're interested in are the H.265/HEVC standard and the accelerating momentum behind OTT implementations, together with the recently finalised DVB-UHDTV Phase 1 standard for TS transport of media. As it reaches a higher plateau of technical maturity, OTT is becoming much better integrated into mainstream operations, and broadcasters want a seamless monitoring experience for both.

New at IBC: We have a great range of announcements at IBC. There's a superb integration of OTT monitoring into the VB288 Objective QoE Content Extractor with full H.265/HEVC support, new ASI and terrestrial products in our Intelligent Switch series, and L-Band and IF versions of our satellite switch. There will also be a new version of our system software with some important additional features.



Initial thoughts on 4K/8K: Interest is keen. It offers more real value and the prospect of lasting traction in the market, unlike some other recent attempts to create value through slightly gimmicky innovations. There's wide spread interest also in 4K for OTT services.



Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam:The Wyndham Apollo hotel has a great terrace overlooking a junction of canals, where you can unwind after the show and before the evening action kicks off.



How many IBCs: We've been going to IBC every year since the 1980s I don't like to think how many that adds up to.



Any IBC trade show tips: My advice is to have the best possible pair of shoes, preferably bespoke handmade shoes; they make an incredible difference.