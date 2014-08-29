Vendor View, Mike Cronk, Grass Valley

Expected tech trends:We anticipate 4K will continue to be a common topic of conversation at IBC this year. From a Grass Valley standpoint, we will focus on 4K workflows and our innovations that help broadcasters produce in 4K today. A related trend is the growing interest in, and demand for, IP workflows. Grass Valley will introduce a unique proof-of-concept at IBC that will change the way broadcasters think about IP and hybrid (SDI/IP) workflows.



New at IBC:We will demonstrate how our fully integrated, Future-Ready solutions, services and support lead broadcasters and media companies through the challenges they face today, and will face tomorrow. A number of new solutions will be demonstrated for the first time to the EMEA market including the LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) camera and K2 Dyno Replay System with AnySpeed, the NVISION IP 8500 Gateway, and GV STRATUS Playout, a cloud-enabled Software as a Service (SaaS) playout technology.



2014 has been a big year for M&A activity. What might we see from Grass valley at IBC?Expect to see how the new Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, keeps broadcasters, content owners and service providers ‘Future-Ready.’ With the stability and influence of Belden, Grass Valley is able to scale and invest in innovation, while maintaining a level of support that is unparalleled in the market. At IBC, we’ll offer the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of workflow solutions and services, with live demonstrations in Hall 1, Stand D11.