Troll's New DMR Diversity Microwave Receiver

Troll’s DMR series combines an up to eight input DVB-T diversity receiver with a remote site antenna controller. The combination provides a sophisticated two to eight channel diversity mode or a one to four-channel base-band receiver. Both include local video encryption, decryption and IP transport stream capability, as well as, local video monitoring, modern video interfaces and a multi-channel spectrum analyzer. Troll’s DMR optionally includes a 120hr DVR. In addition, the DMR provides power to, and control of remote ENG sites, broadcast trucks and news vans.