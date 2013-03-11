Transvideo Rainbow

Designed on the same principles as the Academy of Motion Picture Award-winning 5” Rainbow, Transvideo’s new 7” Rainbow 16/9 monitor redefines the standards for HD/HDMI/SD on-board camera monitors.



Less than 1.5” thick with recessed controls, the 16/9 image fills the entire monitor’s front without interfering with the operator or assistant’s line of sight.



Critical tools such as peaking, focus tool and zoom are immediately accessible, minimizing the user’s reaction time.



Full sun viewable with waveform, vectorscope and many other features included.



Transvideo unsurpassed manufacturing quality: fully sealed precision-machined aluminum, state of the art optical protection glass, anti-reflection, anti-condensation technology.



