Telestream to Debut Vantage Cable/IPTV Transcoder at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Telestream will debut its new Vantage Cable/IPTV transcoder, a new GPU-accelerated video transcoder developed specifically to automate content preparation and delivery for cable VOD and IPTV workflows.



Developed with Manzanita Systems, the Vantage Cable/IPTV transcoder offers control over Transport Stream multiplexing and metadata, 16-bit video processing, use of the x264 (H.264) codec, and Telestream's exclusive LightspeedT technology for GPU-accelerated encoding speeds.



Telestream will also show new turnkey live video streaming solutions based on its Wirecast for Windows live multi-camera production and streaming solution, which leverages the Matrox VS4 four-channel video capture card. Telestream will also show integration of the XOS ThunderCloud LiveScore Service with Wirecast Pro for Windows for automatic scoreboard data displays.



Telestream's Dominic Jackson will present, “But can you actually see the captions?” The presentation, which focuses on the practicalities of putting captions on IP-delivered content, will be held at the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) session on Technical Regulatory Matters on Wednesday, April 10 from 10:30-11:00 am in Room S228.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Telestream will be at booth SL2605.

