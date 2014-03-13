(Sponsored Content) ESE Quad 1 x 2 SDI Reclocking Distribution Amplifier

The DV-242 is an SDI digital video (3G, HD & SD) “Quad 1 x 2” Distribution Amplifier. The unit features high-performance & low-cost and is able to distribute 3Gb/s, 1.5Gb/s & 270Mb/s data rates all in a single rack-mount enclosure. The DV-242 automatically detects the data rate for each of the four channels and then re-clocks and equalizes the signal. An external power supply is not required as the DV-242 is completely self-contained requiring only 85-264VAC to operate. Also available is the DV-242/Loop which provides a non-reclocked SDI video output on an additional BNC connector for all four channels. ESE also offers several other SDI Digital and Analog Video Distribution Amplifiers in multiple configurations to fit a variety of applications.



