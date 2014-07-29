Q’ligent Brings Cloud-Based Monitoring for Linear TV to IBC2014

Q’ligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level monitoring, will demonstrate how its software-defined Vision solution extends the reach of media quality analysis for linear TV — all while minimizing costs and infrastructure due to its lightweight, intelligent architecture.

Using the reach of Q’ligent Vision, broadcasters and network operators can improve quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for consumers through comprehensive media analysis, with insight into signal integrity and performance up to the point where signals reach consumers. The result is a full understanding of the TV viewing experience for over-the-air, cable, satellite, and IPTV delivery, without the costs or complexity associated with bandwidth-heavy backhaul and platform-specific monitoring.

Q’ligent Vision is one of four components that comprise the company’s complete monitoring portfolio. Infinitely scalable, Vision is specifically used to capture, collect and analyse quality parameters for linear TV delivery, including over-the-air, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT platforms.

Q’ligent Vision’s cloud-based software allows users to centrally visualize information collected over IP from a series of low-cost, compact, software-defined probes. The Q’ligent Vision probes, which replace traditional, expensive components and point-based solutions, can be deployed anywhere across a network or delivery architecture of any scope or size, without geographical limitations. Users can monitor and collect information from multiple transport streams and signal paths to intelligently test, measure, troubleshoot and verify signal integrity.

