Plura Evolves 3G Monitors at IBC2014

Plura Broadcast will integrate advanced new features within its 3G monitors that boost operational value without raising costs. The new software-defined features, which cover audio loudness logging and V-Chip decoding, also further empower quality control across broadcast and production workflows without adding complexity or increasing form factor. The new features, to be demonstrated on stand, represent a software-driven evolution of the company’s established SFP 3G and PRM-3G monitoring portfolio.

“Plura has blazed the trail for all-in-one monitors, eliminating the confusion and complexity of mix-and-match modules and options that many vendors still require of their customers today,” said Ray Kalo, president, Plura Broadcast. “Our vision for broadcast and production monitoring remains integrated functionality of rich feature sets within sleek, easy-to-manage platforms.”

The company, which currently offers standard live monitoring of digital audio loudness LFKS levels — essentially the amplitude level of TV audio converted into decibels — will introduce new timeline-centric features that allow broadcasters to quickly review and troubleshoot fluctuations in audio loudness over a given time period. The Plura Broadcast monitors log all LKFS activity on a continuous basis, and provides graphical representations on screen via a built-in HDMI output. This enables broadcasters to better understand when and where fluctuations took place, and troubleshoot issues to prevent further occurrences.

The integration of these new features follow other recent built-in software developments for Plura monitors, including simultaneous waveform vector display of LKFS for side-by-side comparison and manipulation of two images; and 16-channel audio monitoring, which doubles the capacity of most competitive broadcast and production monitors. These features, along with 17-inch HD panel configurations for QC monitors, serve as key differentiators to competitive monitoring solutions on the market.

