Pixelmetrix to Debut DVStor2 Consolidator and Pelican Encoder at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Pixelmetrix will debut the DVStor2 Consolidator, a web application that gives the status of up to 20 DVStors on a single, integrated dashboard. The DVStor platform provides for economical playout and time delay using MPEG transport streams.



Also new is the Pelican Video Encoder with a built-in HTML5 Web interface that’s ideal for remote newsgathering, enterprise video, hospitality, government, education and healthcare applications.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Pixelmetrix Corporation will be at booth SU4302.



