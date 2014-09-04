New Video Data Service Routing Platform Showcased at Evertz
Following the deployment of two EXE’s at ESPN, Evertz will be showcasing the massive 46Tb/s EXE Video/Data Switch Fabric platform at IBC. Featuring up to 46Tb/s of switching capacity and supporting 2304 10GE ports per single chassis the EXE is at the core of Evertz’ 10GE SDVN ---- Software Defined Video Networking solution.
In 40RU, the EXE can seamlessly switch 13,800 video services, eclipsing anything available today. Evertz also offers the IPX series with 320Gbps up to 1.2Tb/s switch capacity in compact modular form factor. The EXE & IPX have been carefully designed to handle the demands of live UltraHD 4K & 8K video, and make the switching of video over Ethernet not only possible but as reliable and deterministic as a traditional SDI router. Evertz as always will have many new products on its IBC stand.
Stand 8.B40
