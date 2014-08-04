New Camera & More for AJA’s IBC

AJA Video Systems will be exhibiting at IBC 2014, highlighting the latest in its line of capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers, scalers and converters. New at IBC will be the company’s AJA’s new 4K/UHD/2K/HD professional camera, CION.

AJA’s IBC products will be showcased in end-to-end HD, 2K, 4K and HFR 4K workflow demonstrations applicable to content creators in film, broadcast, streaming and AV markets.



Along with CION, new products showcased at IBC will include LUT-box, the mini-converter enabling monitors to display accurate colour space for precise colour and look management, and the top-of-the-line KONA 4 professional desktop video and audio I/O card supporting SD, HD, 2K, 4K and HFR 4K up to 60p for ultimate workflow flexibility. The FS1-X single rack-mount frame synchronizer designed to match up disparate audio and video formats in broadcast, mobile and post environments, will also be on display with additional new features introduced at IBC, along with demos of AJA’s powerful real-time broadcast scaling technology, delivering pristine HD streams from 4K sources.



Stand 7-F11