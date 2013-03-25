Nevion to Showcase DTT Metadata Insertion and Monitoring at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Nevion will showcase advanced, cost-efficient techniques for dynamic metadata insertion and monitoring for digital terrestrial television deployment. Following its merger with T-VIPS, the company now has a broad portfolio of DTT solutions that simplify operations, reduce costs and enable new revenue streams.



One of the systems Nevion will display is the CP505 ATSC Processor, which efficiently deploys new multiplexes and tailors regional service packages by adding or removing content. Dynamic Program and System Information Protocol handling ensures easy insertion of data that creates the EPG. The PSIP Editor allows for extraction, editing and insertion of correct PSI/SI/PSIP tables to fulfill FCC requirements for accurate, updated electronic program guides. Nevion will also highlight its DVB-T/T2 solutions.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Nevion will be at booth SU3117.



