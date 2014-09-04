Multidyne at IBC: Multiple New Fibre Transport Products

At IBC2014, MultiDyne will showcase a broad range of fibre-optic-based video and audio transport solutions designed specifically for pro A/V and broadcast applications. New features for its SilverBACK family of camera-mounted fibre transport solutions include an operator control panel that offers intuitive, user-friendly controls and displays.

The SilverBACK family now includes four models: the flagship SilverBACK-II; the SilverBACK-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBACK-II 4K-L, a feature-rich model that includes Ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field, enabling camera operators to turn any 4K camera into a true Ultra HD multicamera production; and the SilverBACK II-4K, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option, designed to support traditional film-style productions. Ultra HD support can be added to any existing SilverBACK system through a simple upgrade, enabling customers to deliver a state-of-the-art 4K television experience cost-effectively.

Another key demonstration at IBC2014 will be the MultiDyne LightningSwitch, a 48x48 optical-to-optical routing switch that simplifies the routing of fibre-optic signals within broadcast infrastructures by eliminating the need for fibre patch panels. LightningSwitch is perfect for a variety of applications, including broadcast and transmission facilities, sports venues, outside broadcast vehicles, cross-campus networks, postproduction, and satellite uplink management.

The recently introduced Dingo will also be shown. This is a new fibre transport card set featuring a flexible, elegant design. Dingo supports a wide range of camera signals — 3G HD-SDI, composite video, analogue or digital audio with cross-conversion, intercom, serial data, and Gigabit Ethernet — over a single fibre-optic cable.

MultiDyne is now shipping the BullDog, its field fibre transport system that packs endless functionality into a compact, rugged package. Using the

BullDog, professional camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of multiple camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, Ethernet, GPIOs, tally, and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fibre cable, the BullDog can efficiently transport up to eight HD-SDI signals in any direction.

Stand 10.D46