Live Video & Audio Over IP at Comrex IBC Stand

Comrex’ LiveShot delivers live video and audio over a range of IP networks. In addition to sending live remote video and audio to the station for broadcast, LiveShot features return video, two IFB channels and two way-comms – all in a 3 lb package about the size of a camera battery.

LiveShot is used by TV stations and networks to deliver high quality, low latency video from anywhere Internet access is available. LiveShot leverages the success of Comrex ACCESS audio IP codecs and uses the same technology to smooth out the "bumps" on the public Internet to allow broadcast-quality live video and audio streaming. LiveShot is especially optimized to perform well on challenging IP networks like 3G, 4G and satellite-based links.

LiveShot encodes and decodes video to the H.264 codec standard, which is the state-of-the art codec for high quality video using low network bandwidth. But not all H.264 encoders are alike. Within the standard, several lesser-quality profiles are available to conserve processing power. For optimal video quality, LiveShot encodes with H.264 HIGH profile. Several other options within the H.264 standard, many of which are not implemented by competing products due to complexity, are default in LiveShot. All H.264 options that maximize quality over poor networks and decrease latency are implemented.

In addition to standard AAC audio coding, LiveShot utilizes HE-AAC and AAC-ELD audio coding, both reducing network bandwidth and lowering delay. LiveShot can encode and decode an audio/video stream with less than 200mS delay. Delay may be higher based on encoding mode and network factors. LiveShot uses an automatic decoder buffer manager to keep delay to an absolute minimum.

The unit is supplied with Anton Bauer-style Gold Mounts to sandwich between a professional video camera and a battery. The system can be powered from the battery or from an external AC power supply. Power consumption is 8 watts. Weight is 3 pounds.