JK Audio — Interloop Wired/Wireless Intercom Belt Pack

JK Audio’s Mario Award winning Interloop™ Wired/Wireless Intercom Belt Pack now offers improved voice bandwidth using Bluetooth HD Voice wireless technology. HD Voice is available on many third party headsets and cell phones, offering wireless freedom from your belt pack while also offering improved speech quality.



Interloop™ works with industry standard Two-Wire, Party-Line intercoms, connecting to the existing intercom system like any other belt pack. Pair to a Bluetooth headset for wireless freedom. Pair to a cell phone to let others listen in.



Also showing RemoteMix 2™ Broadcast Field Mixer with a communications twist.



Website:www.jkaudio.com