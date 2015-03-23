Jerry Lewis to Receive NAB Distinguished Service Award

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters has named Jerry Lewis as the recipient of its NAB Distinguished Service Award. The famed entertainer and humanitarian will receive the award at the opening keynote session of the 2015 NAB Show on April 13 in Las Vegas.

The NAB DSA recognizes members of the broadcast community who have made significant and lasting contributions to broadcasting.

Lewis is a star of film, TV, radio and Broadway; some of his most famous works include “The Nutty Professor” (1963), “The King of Comedy” (1982) and as part of a comedy duo with Dean Martin. Lewis is also a dedicated humanitarian, serving as the national chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association; raising over $2 billion for the research and care of patients, who are commonly known as “Jerry’s Kids.” The MDA Labor Day Telethon, which Lewis founded, is the highest-grossing charitable fundraising program in the history of television. Lewis has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize twice.

Past recipients of the NAB DSA include Jorge Ramos, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite, and Oprah Winfrey.

“Jerry Lewis’ slapstick brand of comedy has entertained audiences for decades, and his contributions to the entertainment industry and immeasurable,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “We are honored to recognize not only his comedic innovation, but also his remarkable philanthropic efforts that have bettered the lives of thousands of children.”

The 2015 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 11 – 16.