I-MOVIX to Premier New Ultra-Slow Motion Systems at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, I-MOVIX will premier the X10 and X10+ live ultra-motion solutions for continuous, real-time output of up to 250 fps at native HD resolution and sharpness.



Developed with EVS, the X10 gives production teams continuous access to instant replays at up to ten times the normal frame rate. The X10 out-performs existing continuous super-slow motion systems, which are restricted to three times slower than real time, or 75 fps. It works with the EVS XT3 production server under LSM control and provides a user-friendly interface and familiar controls.



For sports productions requiring higher frame rates, the X10+ can operate on an extreme slow motion mode at frame rates up to 2,600 fps in 1080i50 or up to 5,600 fps in 720p60 (100 times slower than live action) with instant replay, making this new I-MOVIX solution the first fully integrated ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production. I-MOVIX will also show its new real-time de-flickering solution for use with SprintCam Vvs HD and X10 high-speed cameras for flicker-free ultra slow motion.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. I-MOVIX will be at booth C4742 (Belgian Trade Commission).



