IBC2014: TSL to Merge With IPE Products

AMSTERDAM – TSL and IPE Products have announced that they propose to merge.



The merger will add IPE’s IDS line of Integrated Display Systems to the TSL Products’ portfolio of broadcast equipment, providing an international launch pad for the IDS platform into the global market. Traditionally, broadcasters have used a collection of clocks, tally lamps, production timers and Post-It notes to aid in the production of programs. The IDS system is designed to bring all these functions together onto a single display or touchscreen while at the same time being able to display dynamic information with customized branding.



Once the merger is concluded, IPE’s Colin Judge will become managing director of the combined systems company and Chris Exelby will continue as managing director of the products company.



“In the interim, both companies will continue to deliver their respective integration services, dedicated customer support and client focused solutions,” Colin Judge said.



The terms of the agreement will remain confidential and completion remains subject to due diligence but is targeted for this year. TSL is based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, England; IPE Products is in Melbourn, Cambridgeshire, England.



