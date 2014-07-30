Harmonic IBC Presence to DSNG DVB-S2X & -CID Encoders

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic has recently announced that it has expanded the Ellipse 3000 family of contribution encoders for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) and

fixed contribution applications. The new Ellipse 3102 and Ellipse 3202 contribution encoders----which will be shown at IBC----offer a range of advanced capabilities, including 4:2:2 10-bit encoding of 1080p60 content and dual power supplies, bringing increased video quality and reliability to the broadcast contribution market. The Ellipse 3202 is the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals, and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting.

Harmonic's multiformat, multicodec Ellipse encoders support SD, HD, and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC, providing broadcasters with a flexible solution that delivers the highest levels of workflow efficiency. The new Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders also feature 3G SDI inputs to support the compression of 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p60 content for contribution applications where pristine video quality is essential. The license-based encoders offer a scalable migration path, bringing operational flexibility and business continuity to broadcasters.

The Ellipse 3202 encoder includes all basic output interfaces, including ASI and IP, and features an integrated DVB-S/S2/S2x modulator with simultaneous IF and L-band to further optimize workflow efficiency and increase cost savings for live news and events applications. By supporting the next-generation DVB-CID and DVB-S2X satellite industry standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder provides broadcasters with a future-proof solution. Harmonic's Ellipse 3102 encoder offers simultaneous IP and DVB-ASI outputs as a standard feature, making it the ideal solution for fixed line contribution over IP or telco networks (e.g., sports, stadiums, etc.). Utilizing the versatile encoders, which offer support for a wide range of interfaces (e.g., ASI, IP, IF, and L-band), operators can easily move from one deployment to another.

The compact, 1RU Ellipse encoders fit well in DSNG vehicles, teleports, and flyaway packages operating on the C-, Ku-, and Ka-bands. Dual power supplies ensure increased reliability and content protection, which is especially important for contribution applications.

Stand 1.B20