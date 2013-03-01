Grass Valley to Focus on Nonlinear Production at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Grass Valley will focus on Nonlinear Production—a true create once, publish everywhere environment that eliminates costly, complicated processes for multi-platform distribution. Grass Valley will also unveil additions to its Live Production lineup and updates to Live, News and Playout solutions.



GV Stratus provides the backbone for Nonlinear Production by combining production tools, device control, and content management into a single, highly configurable multitasking user interface. It works with the K2 Summit platform of media server and storage products and EDIUS XS nonlinear low-resolution proxy editor.



Other Grass Valley highlights include:



•Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Center switchers with K-Frame, a new modular video frame approach that provides out-of-the-box 3G 1080p50/60 operation



•Grass Valley LDX Series of Xensium FT-based camera systems: the LDX Première, LDX Elite, and LDX WorldCam, where a simple upgrade advances every LDX camera to the next in the range



•Grass Valley Smart Playout Center, a fully integrated playout platform that combines K2 Edge playout nodes, playlist management, media asset management, graphics management, channel branding, and master control functionality, reducing the gear required to build a playout channel and simplifying operations.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Grass Valley will be at booth SL206.



