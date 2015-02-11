Exhibitor Viewpoint — Benjamin Taylor, Chief Technology Officer, Broadcast Pix

Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2015 NAB Show?

A. 4K really seems to be coming on strong. Lower-cost 4K monitors are making it more accessible to the masses, and support for 4K production has started to expand. Behind the scenes, the expanding power of workstations means video tools are migrating from hardware to software. I think you’ll see a lot of manufacturers, including Broadcast Pix, harnessing the power of processing to provide even more functionality in their products.



Q. What will be your most important product news?

A. It’s still a little early for specifics, but we will debut a portable integrated production system with an integrated touchscreen to the NAB Show. I think this is going to get a lot of people excited about taking their show on the road.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

A. This is the portable production solution that video professionals have waited for because it’s got Fluent Control, which is our patented combination of automation technology and powerful performance tools. Fluent Control helps our customers optimize end-to-end workflows with features that other switchers just don’t have. File-based macros, dual clip players, multiple DVEs and keyers, virtual sets and our advanced ClearKey chromakey, customizable multiview, CG, camera and device controls — we pack a lot into our systems that helps simplify and improve live productions.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

A. It’s always a great opportunity to demonstrate our products to a varied group of video professionals. Yes, our systems are used by broadcast stations, but we also sell a large number of systems to schools, churches, and government agencies. We get to see them all at the NAB Show.