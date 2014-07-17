Evertz’ IP Infrastructure

Evertz will be showcasing its already-deployed SDVN 10GE solution at IBC 2014. SDVN (Software Defined Video Networking) is a new architecture developed around a 10Gbps Ethernet core, offering a flexible format agnostic infrastructure that supports uncompressed SD/HD, UltraHD 4K and 8K video.

Evertz broad range of SDVN products includes the EXE-VSR and IPX 10GE switch fabrics, the new 570IPG IP media gateway modules, the 3000REM top-of-rack video interface module, DreamCatcher as a 10GE enabled instant replay and the VIP10G multi-image display processor. SDVN is powered by MAGNUM, Evertz’ control system, which enables operators to use the same familiar work surfaces while taking advantage of video over IP.

Through its intelligent utilization of extreme bandwidth switching, the SDVN solution allows media organizations to harness the true potential of a 10GE /100GE IP-Ethernet network. Evertz’ SDVN solution provides unprecedented scalability, highly efficient workflows, and a reduction in capital and operational costs.

Stand 8.B40

###