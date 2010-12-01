December 1, 2010 TV Technology Index
NEWS
3D Tricks and Treats, by Robin Berger
MTV Keeps it ‘Real’, by John Merli
Engineering Today’s Master Control, by Susan Ashworth
Options Expand for ENG, by Ian MacSpadden
GTX-16 Built for the Real World, by James Careless
Mobile500 Alliance Names John Lawson Executive Director
Most Content Still Viewed on HDTV Sets Still SD
NAB Seeks Engineering Award Nominees
OPINION
FROM THE EDITOR:A New Look, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:The Artful Spectrum Dodge, by Deborah D. McAdams
INSIGHT
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Theater to Video Translation: Mr. First Nighter, by Bill Klages
RF TECHNOLOGY:Mobile DTV at IEEE BTS, by Doug Lung
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Accelerating Performance, by Karl Paulsen
EQUIPMENT GUIDE
User Reports – Station Automation/Digital Content Management
• Nexstar Stations Rebuild With Avid, by Brad Hampton
• Central Coast Manages News With Bitcentral, by Joel Legaspi
• NY1 Cheers Dalet Revamping, by Joe Truncale
• DAS Eases Centralcasting EAS Compliance Issues, by Scott Neilson
• Front Porch Manages RodeoHouston Content, by James Davidson
• Golf Channel Scores a Hole-In-One With Florical, by Ken Botelho
• KMOV Automates News With Grass Valley Ignite HD, by Walt Nichol
• Harris Drives Cox Centralcasting, by Lee McPherson
• Masstech’s CableBlue Speeds Hearst’s Operations, by Joe Addalia
• Netia’s CMS Aids France’s Orange Network, by Pierre Louis Pipitone
• ProConsultant’s Louise Drives TFO, by Eric Minoli
• Ross Readies Vegas PBS for Future, by George J. Molnar
• Rushworks Powers TheCool TV, by Joe Comparato
• Outdoor Channel Automates With Telestream, by Paul Weaver
Buyers Briefs
• Building4Media – Fork Platform
• Crispin – Digital Transfer Agent
• Digital Broadcast – MediaFire IP Playout
• Leightronix UltraNexus – SDI Server
• Newsroom Solutions – IntelliCommander
• OmniBus – iTX Enterprise Suite
• Pebble Beach – Marina Automation
• ScheduALL – ScheduLINK Delivery Management
• Snell – Morpheus
• VideoTechnics – NewsFlow Complete
• Volicon – Observer Enterprise
Reference Guide – Newsroom Automation/Traffic & Billing (Flash-based interface)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox