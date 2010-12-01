Trending

December 1, 2010 TV Technology Index


NEWS
3D Tricks and Treats, by Robin Berger
MTV Keeps it ‘Real’, by John Merli
Engineering Today’s Master Control, by Susan Ashworth
Options Expand for ENG, by Ian MacSpadden
GTX-16 Built for the Real World, by James Careless
Mobile500 Alliance Names John Lawson Executive Director
Most Content Still Viewed on HDTV Sets Still SD
NAB Seeks Engineering Award Nominees


OPINION
FROM THE EDITOR:A New Look, by Tom Butts
MCADAMS ON:The Artful Spectrum Dodge, by Deborah D. McAdams


INSIGHT
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:Theater to Video Translation: Mr. First Nighter, by Bill Klages
RF TECHNOLOGY:Mobile DTV at IEEE BTS, by Doug Lung
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Accelerating Performance, by Karl Paulsen


EQUIPMENT GUIDE
User Reports – Station Automation/Digital Content Management
Nexstar Stations Rebuild With Avid, by Brad Hampton
Central Coast Manages News With Bitcentral, by Joel Legaspi
NY1 Cheers Dalet Revamping, by Joe Truncale
DAS Eases Centralcasting EAS Compliance Issues, by Scott Neilson
Front Porch Manages RodeoHouston Content, by James Davidson
Golf Channel Scores a Hole-In-One With Florical, by Ken Botelho
KMOV Automates News With Grass Valley Ignite HD, by Walt Nichol
Harris Drives Cox Centralcasting, by Lee McPherson
Masstech’s CableBlue Speeds Hearst’s Operations, by Joe Addalia
Netia’s CMS Aids France’s Orange Network, by Pierre Louis Pipitone
ProConsultant’s Louise Drives TFO, by Eric Minoli
Ross Readies Vegas PBS for Future, by George J. Molnar
Rushworks Powers TheCool TV, by Joe Comparato
Outdoor Channel Automates With Telestream, by Paul Weaver

Buyers Briefs
Building4Media – Fork Platform
Crispin – Digital Transfer Agent
Digital Broadcast – MediaFire IP Playout
Leightronix UltraNexus – SDI Server
Newsroom Solutions – IntelliCommander
OmniBus – iTX Enterprise Suite
Pebble Beach – Marina Automation
ScheduALL – ScheduLINK Delivery Management
Snell – Morpheus
VideoTechnics – NewsFlow Complete
Volicon – Observer Enterprise


Reference Guide – Newsroom Automation/Traffic & Billing (Flash-based interface)