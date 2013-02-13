Dalet to Debut Dalet Media Life, One Cut Editor and News Suite on Galaxy at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Dalet will debut the Dalet One Cut video editor and Dalet News Suite, which expand its Galaxy MAM platform. Dalet will also introduce Dalet Media Life, which leverages Galaxy’s new interface to automate workflows and tasks like mass-ingest, pre-editing, storyboarding, subtitling, captioning, versioning and distribution, from a single user interface.



Dalet News Suite is a story-centric, MAM-based newsroom production system with tools for desktop scripting, video editing, graphics and multimedia tools. It supports content creation from ingest through automated playout, archive, and multiplatform delivery.



Dalet One Cut is a real-time editor with essential functions including browse, preview, multiple tracks, rough-cut editing and trimmer, and timeline-based editing. It can be used in standalone mode in remote locations, or as a fully integrated editor in Dalet’s end-to-end workflow.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Dalet will be at booth SL4524.



