Content Everywhere Starts its Journey

New to IBC this year is the launch of a multiplatform-focused event, IBC Content Everywhere, which will run parallel to the main show. Planned as one in a series of global events to be hosted in Dubai and Latin America next year, the first Content Everywhere event will be co-hosted with IBC in Amsterdam and will focus on devices, apps, digital marketing, social media, content personalisation, big data, cloud services and second screens.

IBC’s CEO Mike Crimp explains some of the objectives of the new show: “The key talking points for this new industry are: ‘What business models are going to work in this environment?’; ‘Who shall we align ourselves with?’ and ‘Can I own an audience?’. We want to bring people together to help find answers to these questions. It’s a significant step in the continuing digital revolution for media.”

Crimp adds that the new event is a “big step change” in the development of the popular IBC Zone, The Connected World, which enjoyed its final outing at IBC last year.

IBC has revised the dates of its inaugural Middle East event in the UAE in light of the recent announcement confirming the Abu Dhabi Media Summit.

Following on from IBC's announcement last August (2013) to develop a series of global events under the title 'IBC Content Everywhere', the MENA dates have now been confirmed for Tuesday January, 20 through Thursday January 22, 2015. The event will take place at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.