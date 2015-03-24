Comark - MSDC-IOT TV Transmitters

Comark offers low/medium/high power solid state, MSDC-IOT TV transmitters, and associated field services. In addition to transmitters Comark supplies DTV encoding and multiplexing solutions for both primary encoding as well as backup / disaster recovery applications. Finally, the QoS-1000 RF layer monitoring receiver keeps tabs on RF signals either locally or remotely.

For over 40 years Comark has been a trusted partner to broadcasters and pioneered many developments including IOT & MSDC-IOT technology, transistorized solid-state technology, Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP), and also winning multiple Emmy Awards; and gaining numerous patents in technologies that have become fundamental to broadcasting.