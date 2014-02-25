Chuck Westfall — Technical Advisor for Professional Imaging Products— Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Chuck Westfall



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2014 NAB Show?



We will be seeing more in the way of versatile and affordable 4K and HD workflows for film and television production, including acquisition technology such as cameras and lenses, as well as post production including 4K reference displays. As the market for 4K and HD content continues to expand, producers of motion pictures, television shows, documentaries and other forms of programming are interested in digital cinematography cameras that deliver exceptional picture quality, a convenient form factor that integrates well into every production environment, high mobility, low-light performance and affordability.



Another significant technology trend is the increased optical performance, convenience and versatility of lenses — including primes, zooms or specialty lenses. Lenses are essential to delivering the creative requirements unique to each production, so NAB Show attendees will be keenly interested in this area as well. The integration of 4K, 2K and HD image acquisition is driving another important trend, which is the backend workflows and technology to post process this incredible footage and enable it to look its best.



This has created the need for a color-accurate 4K reference display for use during all phases of 4K, 2K, HD and UHD production and post. In addition to picture sharpness, producers are also interested in reference displays delivering total color accuracy for color grading, compliance with industry post-production standards, high brightness and connectivity.



Q. What will be your most important product news?



Although I cannot comment on future Canon announcements, the Cinema EOS line of 4K, 2K and HD cameras and lenses — and the new DP-V3010 4K reference display — will be major emphases at the 2014 NAB Show Canon exhibit. In addition to product demonstrations there will be presentations by leading content creators and DPs describing how Canon products have delivered the performance they required for their productions.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



Again, I cannot comment on future announcements, but Canon’s expertise as a leader in optics, CMOS technology and digital image processing are all advantages evidenced in Canon’s wide variety of 4K, 2K and HD cameras and lenses, still-photography cameras, REALiS projectors, robotic HD PTZ cameras and IP security cameras.



Q. What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?



NAB Show is the premier North American trade exhibition where content creators and program producers from such sectors as television, motion pictures, sports, the Web, business and government gather to learn and share insights on 4K, 2K and HD production and display trends, view new technology and network with peers and business associates. It’s a great place to showcase new and established products, answer questions and gain valuable insights from a vast range of industry professionals.