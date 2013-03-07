BBC is Buying 500 JVC ProHD Camcorders

LONDON -- From JVC's U.K. website: Over the course of 2013, the BBC will purchase over 500 units of JVC Professional’s GY-HM650 ProHD network-enabled camcorder, to be used in their newsgathering operations both throughout the United Kingdom and globally.

Key features of the GY-HM650 are flexible dual codec capability, network connectivity, and overall ease of operational use.



John Kelly, general manager for the U.K., Ireland, Scandinavia and MEA commented:

"We are delighted by the success of the GY-HM650 camcorder. Following on from the recent announcement that the GY-HM600 series camcorders meet EBU requirements for journalism, this provides further confirmation of its suitability for broadcast news production.”

JVC's GY-HM600 series cameras (GY-HM600 and GY-HM650) meet the EBU’s recommendations for journalism use (“Tier 2J”). The cameras also meet the requirements for general long form HD programming (“Tier 2L”), when used with a suitable external recording device supporting 50MB/s or greater recording.

The EBU test report for the GY-HM600E and GY-HM650E can be viewed at http://tech.ebu.ch/camtest/CamTestReports04

These dual mode ProHD camcorders feature an industry leading, wide angle 23x autofocus zoom lens, and deliver superior low-light performance (F12 at 2000 lux in Extended mode) in a comfortable, versatile form factor.

The lightweight cameras record HD or SD footage in multiple file formats, including native XDCAM EX™ (.MP4), Final Cut Pro™ (.MOV), and AVCHD, to non-proprietary affordable SDHC or SDXC media cards. The 650 model also supports MXF files for rich descriptive metadata.

Where fast recording in formats suitable for broadcasting is essential, the GY-HM650 ProHD handheld mobile news camera adds dual codecs to its extensive list of features. It can produce full HD files on one memory card, while simultaneously creating smaller, web-friendly files (1/4 HD or SD) on a second card. With built-in FTP client and network connectivity, the GY-HM650 delivers the footage back to a station without a microwave or satellite connection, ideal for breaking an important story as it happens.

With the ability to act as a secure web server built-in, the GY-HM650 also allows you to take full control of the camera – including zoom, Rec start/stop and metadata editing – via any browser-enabled device such as a tablet or smart phone.

The two user selectable shooting modes (Extended and Standard) allow the cameras to be adapted to different shooting environments, with Standard mode ideal for controlled environments with regulated lighting, and Extended mode optimised for situations where conditions might be variable and more challenging.



With a 1.22 MP colour viewfinder and colour 3.5-inch LCD, the GY-HM600 series models are versatile enough to handle everything from tripod-based shoots to run-and-gun situations. A second trigger and servo zoom control on the built-in handle make it easy to record while holding the cameras at low or high angles, while the Pre Rec (retro cache) feature continuously records and stores up to fifteen seconds of footage in cache memory to help prevent missed shots of breaking events.

The cameras are equipped with three, 1/3-inch 12-bit CMOS sensors, each with 1920x1080 pixels. The built-in 23x Fujinon HD lens features a wide focal range of 29mm-667mm (35mm equivalent) and has manual focus, zoom, and iris rings, along with three ND filters. Other features include auto-focus with face detection and an optical image stabilizer.

The built-in stereo microphone is ideal for capturing natural sound, but the GY-HM650 also includes two XLR inputs with phantom power and a shotgun mic holder, as well as a headphone jack and separate input for a wireless mic receiver. They are also equipped with a LANC remote connector and include a time-code synchronization input as well as HD-SDI and HDMI outputs.

The GY-HM600E and GY-HM650E are now both available for order from authorised JVC Professional dealers.