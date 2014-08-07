ATTO Supports Future Infrastructures at IBC

ATTO Technology will use IBC to display a broad portfolio of solutions to support the ever-increasing demands of higher resolutions, multiple formats and full integration with a company's IT infrastructure in order to create and monetize content.

A live demo at ATTO’s booth will highlight MultiPath Director, a feature found in Celerity HBAs that allows Linux, Mac and Windows workstations and servers and will be shown through an HP Z420 desktop workstation connected to ATTO's Celerity 16Gb Fibre Channel 164E & FibreConnect 1612 directly to Dot Hill, Net App and Quantum storage.

A second demo planned for IBC 2014 will showcase ATTO’s ThunderLink FC 2162, a Thunderbolt 2 desktop device that connects Thunderbolt-enabled laptops and workstations to a Fibre Channel SAN. In this demo, an HP ZBook Mobile Workstation running Avid Media Composer 8 will Stream 4K video supplied by RED over a Thunderbolt link to a 4K display. At the same time, it will provide LTFS backup via Thunderbolt ThunderLink SH 1068 to an HP Ultrium SAS tape drive.



ATTO will also introduce its new FibreBridge 7500 Storage Controller. In addition to bringing 16Gb Fibre Channel SAN connectivity and hardware-based data acceleration to low-cost SAS SSD and HDD storage, the FibreBridge 7500 enables multisite clustering.

Stand 7.F41