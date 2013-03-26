Apantac to Launch Tahoma IP Multiviewer at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Apantac will launch its new Tahoma IP Multiviewer, the latest addition to its Tahoma Universal input multiviewer platform. Tahoma multiviewers accept DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, Composite, HDMI and SD-SDI/HD-SDI inputs for multi-image display.



In addition to the mix of broadcast and computer inputs, Tahoma IP accepts direct inputs of ASI, H.264 and MPEG4 at resolutions up to 1080P, and supports display of metadata such as close caption, AFD, and WSS.



The Tahoma platform allows users to customize on-screen displays of graphics, including: borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio/video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Apantac will be at booth N4613.



