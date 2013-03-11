Aframe to Show Next Generation Cloud Video Technology at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Aframe will show Aframe 2.0, which includes a new Edit Flow feature that makes video production faster, easier and more flexible. The cloud video storage platform now allows users to export their metadata out of Aframe and into the three major NLE platforms – Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere.



Aframe 2.0 also includes even faster mass downloads, a greatly streamlined UI that lets users instantly see what they need and jump straight to work and an API that allows third-party solutions to connect more readily into the Aframe platform.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Aframe will be at booth Pavilion N – CP 13-15 (Cloud Pavilion).



