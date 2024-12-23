TV Tech’s Top Regulatory Stories of 2024

Broadcasters ended the year with hopes and fears about how the federal government will regulate the TV industry in 2025. While the incoming Trump administration signaled it might deregulate some rules, prompting hopes that ownership caps on broadcast stations might be revamped, statements by incoming FCC chair Brendan Carr also prompted fears that the FCC might use its power to crack down on critical news coverage.

Both of those dynamics were already apparent in many of our top stories about regulation and standards in 2024: