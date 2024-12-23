TV Tech’s Top Regulatory Stories of 2024
Our top 2024 stories about regulations and standards highlighted many of the themes that will be dominating regulatory debates in 2025
Broadcasters ended the year with hopes and fears about how the federal government will regulate the TV industry in 2025. While the incoming Trump administration signaled it might deregulate some rules, prompting hopes that ownership caps on broadcast stations might be revamped, statements by incoming FCC chair Brendan Carr also prompted fears that the FCC might use its power to crack down on critical news coverage.
Both of those dynamics were already apparent in many of our top stories about regulation and standards in 2024:
- Q Link CEO Issa Asad Pleads Guilty to Stealing $100 Million-Plus From Lifeline Program
- FCC Orders $3.3 Million in Fines Against 113 TV Stations for ‘Kid Vid’ Violations
- FCC Opens Entire 6-GHz Band to Very-Low-Power Device Operations
- FCC Plans to Revise LPTV Rules
- Is SMPTE ST 2110 the Future of Your Facility?
- FCC Announces Opportunity for LPTV Stations to Change Channels
- Center for American Rights Files FCC Complaint Against WCBS-TV
- FCC Chair Rosenworcel Rebuts Trump’s Call to Revoke ABC Licenses
- FCC Approves Gray Television, Marquee Broadcasting Deal
- FCC’s Carr: Broadcasters Must Be ‘Held to Their Public Interest Obligations’
- FCC Adopts New Protocol for Wireless Mics
- Former FCC Chair Issues Warnings About a Trump FCC
- Elon Musk: Auctioning Broadcast Spectrum Is a ‘Great Idea’
- Network Affiliates Urge FCC to Reclassify vMVPDs
- CBS Responds to Trump’s Attacks on ‘60 Minutes’
- Hurricane Milton Knocks Out 3 TV, 14 Radio Stations in Florida
- FCC Adopts R&O To Make Closed Captioning Settings Easy To Access
- FCC Adopts New Alert Code for Missing and Endangered Persons
- Charter To Pay $1.1 Million FCC Fine for EAS Violations
- NAB Slams FCC’s Failure to Update an `Antiquated Broadcast Regulatory Regime’
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.