Former FCC Chair Expresses ‘Concern’ Over Musk’s Influence

President-elect Donald Trump (l.) and Elon Musk at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in November.

As tech billionaire Elon Musk takes an increasingly high-profile policy role in the incoming Trump administration, a former Federal Communications Commission chair in the George H.W. Bush administration has penned an opinion piece expressing “concern” that the “world’s richest man” is acting as “the president’s voice” on key issues.

In a piece called “Who’s Is President?” Alfred Sikes urged President-elect Donald Trump to “regain control.”

After commenting on the current budgetary crisis, which could result in a government shutdown on Dec. 21, Sikes noted that “within a very short time Elon Musk, America’s richest man and buddy of the president-elect, put his thumb down,” derailing a bipartisan spending plan. “It is said he posted his disapproval on his website 70 times. Ten hours later so did Donald Trump. Not a good look.”

“I don’t apologize for…my concern about the world’s richest man placing himself in a position of at least appearing to be not the President’s whisperer but the President’s voice,” Sikes concluded. “It is not only on the atmospherics a bad thing, it portends a clash of egos that cannot do other than undermine the Presidency. Regain control Mr. President-Elect.”

The opinion piece war first reported on by Policyband.