CBS Responds to Trump’s Attacks on ‘60 Minutes’

CBS has responded to attacks against what critics have labeled the network’s “news distortion” in editing its interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Critics—led by former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president—contend that the Oct. 14 interview was “deceptively edited” and have called for a release of the transcript. Trump himself called on the FCC to revoke CBS’s broadcast license on his Truth Social social-media platform last week:

“ ‘60 Minutes’ is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created th Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History,” Trump wrote. “CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!”

That prompted this response from CBS:

“Former President Donald Trump is accusing ‘60 Minutes’ of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false.

“‘60 Minutes’ gave an excerpt of our interview to ‘Face the Nation’ that used a longer section of her answer than that on ‘60 Minutes.’ Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on ‘60 Minutes’ was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging, 21-minute-long segment.

“Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with ‘60 Minutes’ and the vice president participated.

“Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on ‘60 Minutes.’”

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel also responded to Trump’s criticism, saying the regulator “does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage. While repeated attacks against broadcast stations by the former President may now be familiar, these threats against free speech are serious and should not be ignored. As I’ve said before, the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

This is the third time Rosenworcel has responded to threats against broadcasters during the 2024 campaign season. In September, in response to Trump’s call for ABC to lose its broadcast license over Trump’s accusations that the network’s broadcast of his Sept. 10 debate with Harris was “rigged,” Rosenworcel said, “the First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy,” adding, “the FCC does not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage.”

Rosenworcel also had to step in after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration sent a “cease and desist” letter to TV stations in the state that aired campaign ads supporting an amendment that would enshrine the right to an abortion in Florida, calling the ads both “false” and “dangerous.”

“The right of broadcasters to speak freely is rooted in the First Amendment,” Rosenworcel said. “Threats against broadcast stations for airing content that conflicts with the government’s views are dangerous and undermine the fundamental principle of free speech.”

