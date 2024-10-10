Hurricane Milton Knocks Out 3 TV, 14 Radio Stations in Florida
1.27 million subs are without phone, pay TV or internet services; 12% of cell sites are down
In addition to the heat-breaking toll in human lives and property damage, with at least 13 people killed by Hurricane Milton and tornadoes passing through Florida, the storms have wrecked havoc on telecommunications and broadcast outlets. The FCC is reporting that 1,273,354 subscribers had lost phone, pay TV or internet service in Florida as of 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
The FCC disaster reporting also found that 3 unnamed TV stations, 10 FM radio stations and 4 AM stations were knocked off the air.
In addition, 1953 cell sites, about 12.3% of those in the disaster area were without service.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.