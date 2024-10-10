Hurricane Milton Knocks Out 3 TV, 14 Radio Stations in Florida

In addition to the heat-breaking toll in human lives and property damage, with at least 13 people killed by Hurricane Milton and tornadoes passing through Florida, the storms have wrecked havoc on telecommunications and broadcast outlets. The FCC is reporting that 1,273,354 subscribers had lost phone, pay TV or internet service in Florida as of 9 a.m. Oct. 10.

The FCC disaster reporting also found that 3 unnamed TV stations, 10 FM radio stations and 4 AM stations were knocked off the air.

In addition, 1953 cell sites, about 12.3% of those in the disaster area were without service.